The Nepal Bankers Association's annual general meeting, held under president Radhesh Pant, passed the yearly budget and passed a 'business code' to institutionalise minimal service standards for banks. Member banks have committed to clearly outlined rules regarding protection of customer interests, including a directive stating that clients have the right to be informed of all choices and services offered by the bank and that information regarding a client or account is to be kept secret. The meeting also passed a 'code of conduct' to be followed by every member bank for healthy competition within the industry.