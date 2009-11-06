Commencing IATA

IATA/ UFTAA diploma course is finally available in Nepal. Zenith Training Institute (ZTI) at Hattisar is the authorised training centre.

MBA degree

KFA has launched a two-year 'MBA in Banking & insurance' program in Nepal in affiliation with the Vinayaka Missions University of India.

Super slim

Using super-shrink technology, Samsung has developed the world's thinnest LCD panels for TVs.

European way

Orbit International has introduced BEKO, a premium brand of home appliances from Europe, with air conditioners, washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, televisions and microwaves, among other products.

New branch

Bank of Kathmandu opened its 32nd branch in Urlabari on 28 October. With 32 branches and six counters, the bank now provides services in 38 locations in Nepal.

Sky scraping

The 23rd AGM of Standard Chartered Bank convened on 4 November. The Bank's Operating Profit and Net Profit for fiscal year 2008/2009 was Rs 1.51 billion and Rs 1.03 billion respectively.

Hassle free

Everest Bank started its SMS bill payment service for NTC mobile users. Customers can make monthly bill payments or recharge their mobiles by texting 5677.

Money transfers

United Remit and Everest Bank have tied up to provide money transfer services to Money Gram.