Banking for women

Clean Energy Development Bank has launched an exclusive savings account for women that requires no minimum deposit, and offers a free debit card, free internet banking services, and a 50 percent discount on locker rental.



Banks everywhere

NIBL's 16th: Nepal Investment Bank's recently opened its 16th branch in Thamel. In addition to any branch banking, this branch will also provide foreign exchange facilities, retail banking services, import and export letters of credit and guarantees, and remittance and credit facilities.

Kumari's eighth:

Kumari Bank opened a new branch in Kumaripati, its eighth in the country. New branches are planned in Darbar Marg and Gongabu in Kathmandu, and in Narayanghat.

BoK's 14th:

Bank of Kathmandu has now started operations in Gongabu in Kathmandu, and in Kohalpur in Banke. Its total number of branches in the country is 14.



The Rs 50 bike

The Rs 102,900 Bajaj Platina motorcycle can be purchased for a 30 percent down payment, zero percent interest, and monthly instalments of Rs 1,499, which works out to Rs 50 a day. The Platina has a two-year warranty. Hansraj Hulaschand is the sole authorised dealer for Bajaj in Nepal.



Plum finds

Plum, the fashion lingerie store, has opened its newest outlet in Hotel Woodland, Darbar Marg. Plum offers lingerie from brands such as Enamor, Jockey, and Victoria's Secret. Prices range from Rs 400-2,000. Plum has another outlet in the Bluebird Mall.



NEW PRODUCTS

Fem?:

Magna Max has launched three variants of Fem? sanitary napkins, Classic, Dry, and the ultra-thin Ritz, priced at Rs 28, 32, and 48 per pack, respectively.



Swing:

Safety sanitary pads' new offering Swing boasts a dry net cover and five-layer protection. An eight-pack cost Rs 30.