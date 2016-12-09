NIC Asia launched a new service, Interbank Payment System (IPS), in collaboration with Nepali Clearing House Limited (NCHL). Bank customers using internet banking services can now transfer funds to more than 60 financial institutions including commercial banks associated with NCHL-IPAS system.

Prabhu add branches

Prabhu Bank recently inaugurated branches in Achham and Rukum with the support of UK Aid’s Sakchyam programme. With the coming of the banks, the customers look forward to easy and efficient banking services.

Express service

Nepal Tourism Board announced ‘Experience Nepal’ campaign in partnership with Himalayan Bank and American Express. American Express has been declared as the official card for the campaign which runs till 31 July 2017.

Monk in Nepal

The iconic dark rum brand, Old Monk, was launched in Nepal. Blended and bottled in Premier Organics, the rum will come in three pack sizes: 750 ml, 375 ml and 180 ml.

Momo mania,

Aama ventures recently inaugurated its restaurant, Classic Mo:Mo, in Narayanchaur, Naxal. Serving healthy and MSG free momos, the company aims to add outlets in New Road, Baneshwor, Koteshwor, Maharajgunj and Jhamsikhel.