Banking on expansion Business Briefs | From Issue #197 (May 21-27, 2004)

Having limited itself to commercial investment in the past, the Himalayan Bank recently began lending in non-commercial areas including four hydropower projects and home loans. The bank introduced ATM services and has plans to expand into school and fuel investments. The new chairman, Manoj Bahadur Shrestha, is positive about the changes: “The bank should make longterm investments on service-oriented programs and productions.”



Despite the downturn in economics because of the political environment, Himalayan Bank claims it is the top bank in the country in terms of deposits and lending portfolios.