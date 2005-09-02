Nabil Bank has signed an agreement with Three Star Club, which will now be known as Nabil Three Star Club. In addition to making a financial contribution, the Bank will also assist the football club with merchandising and other promotional materials. As part of its ?three pillars? approach, Nabil has also made alliances in the health and education sectors. It supports the Tilganga Eye Hospitals Glaucoma Centre and is in talks with a charitable institution to provide schooling to underprivileged children.