Kumari Bank has begun a ?super saving? scheme that offers 4.25 percent interest on daily balances, with interests paid on a quarterly basis. The bank believes this is an advantage for depositors at a time when other banks offer only 3 percent interest rate on saving accounts. The scheme also has benefits like 50 percent reduction in the loan processing fee and free internet banking facilities for high and low value depositors. A deposit of Rs 500,000 has fringe facilities like 50 percent off at various hotels, restaurants, shopping complexes, readymade clothes, hospitals and other commercial outlets. As a further bonus, the bank is even offering to pay electricity, water and telephone bills of selected account holders.