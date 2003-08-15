I concur with TR Upadhyay ('Little to bank on', #156) that this so-called reform is no more than a pie in the sky and we will be back in the woods with an additional debt of Rs 2 billion plus when the World Bank withdraws. However, he has missed a crucial point in his article. The most important reason the vamped up management will be left floundering when the World Bank pulls the "green" carpet out from under their feet is because they lack a strong and honest leader. Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't the current governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank the same person who was initially ousted from the same post in response to the diagnostic review (referenced in the article) performed by independent auditors deeming him and his team to be mired in corruption?



Preeti Upadhya,

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