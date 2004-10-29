Everest Bank Limited (EBL) celebrates 10 years of successful banking operations and plans to introduce a highly advanced system of credit appraisal. They plan to adopt the 'Credit Risk Rating Module' system with the help of its joint venture partner, Punjab National Bank. EBL also intends to strengthen the system of consortium lending so as to minimise risks attendant with multiple banking. The bank will also expand lending in general trading.
Banking ventures
Business Briefs | From Issue #219 (October 29 - November 4, 2004)