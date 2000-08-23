Striking bank employees returned to work last week, but the government has not given up on its plan to declare them essential services.
It is likely that the government will bring out a notice to that effect in the Gazette. Finance Ministry sources said a committee is looking into union demands. The committee will study the financial position of the institutions and recommend employee allowances. And by that time striking may be illegal.
Banks essential
Domestic Brief | From Issue #6 (August 23-29, 2000)