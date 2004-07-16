There was a time when K P Bhattarai wholeheartedly supported his prot?g?, Sher Bahadur Deuba. "I will be where Deuba is, and that will be in the Nepali Congress," he used to say to garner support for Deuba, who led the splinter faction from the Nepali Congress almost two years ago. Those were the days when Bhattarai used to equate 'Deuba' with 'Nepali Congress'. Not any more. Now Bhattarai is so angry with Deuba that he has even banned the prime minister from his residence at Bhaisepati. According to his personal aide, Amita Kapali, who seems quite eager to talk about it, the reason for Bhattarai's ire is that Deuba failed to accommodate his men in the ministers' council. Deuba is said to have promised Bhattarai that at least Narayan Khadka would be on board, but failed to deliver.