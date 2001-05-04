I was outraged at Robert Liden's letter (#39) about Barbara Adams' column. The words he used, "politically correct" and "left-wing nonsense" have absolutely no bearing on the people who are fighting for basic human rights in Rukum, Rolpa, Kalikot, and almost every other district of Nepal. This is not America Mr. Liden. This struggle of the people, whom you call Moaists and who you believe are the "true" human rights violators of Nepal, cannot be compared to the Seattle protesters. They are people rising up from centuries of oppression, corruption and abuse. Maybe if you experienced what they have from the hands of those in power, you wouldn't insult their movement.



Margaret King

Kathmandu/Madison, USA