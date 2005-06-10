All political forces have continually stressed their belief that a revolution cannot succeed by killing people. The Chitwan incident is exactly the type of growing trend that the different political parties, human rights organisations and the international community have been condemning. The rebels must understand that they are only distancing themselves from the common people. It is important to analyse and learn from world history the declining state of undemocratic forces who seize power by massacring people. With the people's support it is possible to legitimise their beliefs by choosing to come down to a peaceful competitive political mainstream. However if the inhuman trend of annihilating hundreds or setting innocent children ablaze continues, the result will be disastrous.