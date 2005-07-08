RAJAPUR-Not one of the homes in this village in Bardiya is intact. They have large holes and shrapnel scars, the result of aerial attacks by army helicopters during a fierce all-night battle two weeks ago. The Maoists attacked the base camp of an army unit guarding the Royal Bardiya National Park. One officer was killed, 27 wounded and at least 11 Maoist bodies were found. Villagers say the Maoists carted away more dead and wounded in tractors. The Maoists had filled a fire truck they had looted last month and exploded it by ramming at the base's gates. But the army fired a rocket launcher at the truck and destroyed it. "There were bullets exploding on the walls,I spent the whole night under the bed," says one woman. The Maoists entered people's homes to escape the army's counterattack, while helicopters dropped bombs on the houses. Prithibi Raj Malla got hit in his leg, but has no money to seek treatment.