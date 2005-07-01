The Maoist-affiliated Kirant National Front (KNF) has been holding secret face-to-face talks with the representatives of the government. The Maoists, however, have not been officially informed about the talks. "The Kirant National Front is an independent party, it is not a sister organisation of the Maoists," the leaders of the front said. Last month, the government held two phases of talks with the KNF. The king's representatives are said to have told KNF leaders that it should support the king. In reply, the KNF reportedly replied that it had supported the Maoists so certain demands were fulfilled, and they would support whoever meets those demands. The Kirants demanded federal rule, secular religion and special political rights for 18 districts east of Ramechhap. The government did not comment on the demands. Prachanda and Baburam had taken part in the ceremony that marked the formation of KNF some years ago after which it decided to support the Maoist people's war. KNF leader Gopal Khambu is a politburo member of the Maoists and he is also the chief of the eastern regional front of the Maoists. Another leader, Bhaktaraj Kandangwa is a central-level adviser for the Maoists. Interestingly, only second echelon leaders have taken part in the talks with the palace which if successful will be a setback for the Maoists.