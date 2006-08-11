An alternative parable in place of the one you propose in your editorial ('Peace riddle', #309) might be the story of the frog and the scorpion. The scorpion convinces the frog to take him across the pond, even though the frog is deeply suspicious of the scorpion's intent.

Halfway across the pond, the scorpion stings, and when the dying frog looks up at him with a bewildered look, the scorpion says, "What can I say, it's in my nature." Both die. We all know who the scorpion is.

SB Shrestha,

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