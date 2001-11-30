Barring children
Domestic Brief | From Issue #70 (November 30 - December 6, 2001)
Nepal has decided to relocate all children living in the country's jails in a commitment made Tuesday, the 12th International Child Rights Day. The children will be taken to different centres of the Nepal Children's Organisation, five have already been brought to the organisation's Kathmandu office. A Child Reform Home has also been set up at Sano Thimi Bhaktapur. The government has not said how many children are currently living in prison around the country.