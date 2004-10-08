My judicial custody after I was implicated by the CIAA was a deliberate move to defame me. The commission has ulterior motives. On what basis did the commission file the case against me in the special court? It has no basis for such a move. I have not pleaded for the withdrawal of the case. If the commission can prove its charges, it can go ahead. The charge that I accumulated wealth through corruption is baseless. It is sad that even the CIAA files cases on an ad hoc basis. The evaluation has been wrong and unreasonable. I inherited a lot of property. The CIAA's analysis was I couldn't have made money from my houses because they cannot be rented out. Is there anyone in Kathmandu whose house has not been rented out and has simply remained vacant? If I had earned money through corruption, the CIAA should have been able to pinpoint the corrupt activities I was involved in.