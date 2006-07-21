Although basic skills training is the best option for school leavers, the Nepali government is not giving proper attention to this sector (State of the State, 'Putting education to work', #306). If the government wants every citizen to be employed, it should invest in training courses suitable for those who cannot pass school exams. The budget for higher education should be minimised as it only produces high-level people qualified for jobs in foreign lands. If the government invested in basic training no one would be unemployed and there would be social harmony. Many people would opt for technical and vocational training rather than failing in education. Success in work is better than failure in education and failure in work means failure in generating income for one's livelihood.

Rabin Rachalica,

Green Team, Bhaktapur