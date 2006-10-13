You make a genuine observation about the responsibility of the foreign missions in Nepal ('Cantonment commitment', #316). At this critical juncture, ambassadors who do not understand the roots of the problem and diplomatic norms should keep their mouth shut. Their ad hoc comments will only weaken the ongoing peace effort between the government and the Maoists. Right now we need mediation that will bring about a solution, not confrontation. People do not wish to let slip the democracy now within our reach.



No matter what sacrifices the seven-party alliance and the Maoists have to make, we need a positive result from the peace talks. Foreigners could derail the process by taking sides or imposing conditions. Unfortunately, we have a weak and old prime minister whose past record includes nepotism and corruption. We also know little about Prachanda, so far seen as a leader of a group which has terrorised the people with intimidation.



In the land where the Buddha was born, the path of forgiveness and reconciliation is the best approach to achieving peace and prosperity in Nepal.



Tuladhar,

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