We thought it was a machine to build roads, turns out it is to establish people's supremacy! Sign: People's supremacy Newspaper: NC and UML party workers chased out from the villages!

Supremacy of the people? Supremacy of command Paper: Law, political culture, process
Dewen in Nagarik, 11 May

 

People's supremacy
Dipak Gautam in Nagarik, 14 May

Roads: Uprising, democracy
Rabindra in Nepal, 17 May

Robin Sayami in Nagarik, 12 May

Lackeys of foreigners, traitors, liars, feudalists, corrupts...here, I'd like to end my two sweet words. Rajesh KC in Nagarik, 11 May

 