Batsayan in Kantipur, 10 MayFrom The Nepali Press | From Issue #451 (May 15-21, 2009) We thought it was a machine to build roads, turns out it is to establish people's supremacy! Sign: People's supremacy Newspaper: NC and UML party workers chased out from the villages! Supremacy of the people? Supremacy of command Paper: Law, political culture, process Dewen in Nagarik, 11 May People's supremacy Dipak Gautam in Nagarik, 14 May Roads: Uprising, democracy Rabindra in Nepal, 17 May Robin Sayami in Nagarik, 12 May Lackeys of foreigners, traitors, liars, feudalists, corrupts...here, I'd like to end my two sweet words. Rajesh KC in Nagarik, 11 May