

BATTLEFIELD: Villagers living along the Siddhartha Highway in Nawalparasi on Saturday describe last week's Maoist-army battle that took place literally on their doorsteps. A bombed out troop carrier still sits on the road. PIC: MARTY LOGAN



VICTORIOUS: Newly elected Kathmandu Mayor Raja Ram Shrestha waves to supporters after being sworn in Monday. PIC: KIRAN PANDAY



HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN: Ex-Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba jokes with the media at his house on Monday after being freed from prison following the Supreme Court decision to dissolve the RCCC. PIC: MIN BAJRACHARYA



GRIEVING: The wife of UML cadre Umesh Thapa breaks down at his cremation at Pashupatinath last Friday. Thapa was killed by a soldier as he demonstrated in Dang on Election Day. PIC: KIRAN PANDAY



SOUTH INDIAN TASTE: Soaltee Crowne Plaza Executive Assistant Manager F & B Pralhad Raj Kunwar on Thursday introduces the chef team for the hotel's Madras Express South Indian Food Festival that runs until 25 February. PIC: MIN BAJRACHARYA