For the sixth consecutive year, Soaltee Crowne Plaza is organising the Soaltee Crowne Plaza Super Sixes 2004 from 29 October to 1 November at the Tribhuban University grounds. The battle will see 16 different teams? Nabil Bank, Indian Embassy, British Gurkhas, Standard Chartered Bank, Kumari Bank, Himalayan Bank, ILFC, Everest Bank, Kantipur Publications, APCA Publications, Space Time, Surya Nepal, Bhote Koshi, Nepal Investment Bank, Nepal Merchant Bank and Soaltee Crowne Plaza.