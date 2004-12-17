Nepal Telcom has publicly blacklisted Maoist leader Baburam Bhattarai for not paying his phone bills. The outstanding amount will be considered payable to the state, according to Nepal Telecom. Rs 44,595.40 remains unpaid under Bhattarai's name for 4260105, the telephone which was installed when Janamorcha Nepal was established under his leadership. The telephone number 4252060 with an outstanding bill of Rs 7,589.10 at Janamorcha's new office in Raktakali is also registered under Bhattarai's name. This leaves the Maoist leader owing a total of Rs 52,184.50 to the company. Information about the blacklisting has been posted on Nepal Telecom's website which has warned it will cut off the lines of anyone who doesn't pay. Even if they are guerrilla leaders. Bhattarai went underground in 1996.