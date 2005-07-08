Mohan Bikram Singh, general secretary of CPN (Unity Centre) has quoted Baburam Bhattarai as saying he and his supporters are at risk of being killed. At a secret meeting with party workers in Kathmandu on Saturday, Singh said that Bhattarai told him during meetings in New Delhi that he was worried about himself and his followers' security. "They are not safe," Singh said. Bhattarai told Singh that even through he had been sent by the party to cultivate diplomatic relations with India he had not been reinstated to his earlier position. Bhattarai parted ways with Singh, his political guru, in 1991 and joined the Unity Centre. The meetings between the two communist leaders, who have been sharply critcal of each other, comes at a time when both are in minority within their respective parties. Singh and Bhattarai are said to have met four times in New Delhi. The Maoist leader said that the party took action against him and Dinanath Sharma for contacting Singh.