At a time when the world is united against terrorism, a powerful media house like the BBC is posing as the spokesperson of the terrorists. BBC Nepali is following suit by boosting the morale of the terrorists. Its reporters were always regarded as Nepali Congress party stooges and they made a big deal out of GP Koirala's meeting with Maoist terrorists in India, during which time they disseminated the suggestion that Nepal should be included under the Indian security umbrella. The government should take action against such anti-national journalists working for this service. What seems strange is that even when journalists are directly attacking the nation's integrity, the Nepali Federation of Journalists seems quite relaxed about it. BBC Nepali service also tries to suggest that the democratic leaders it supports need not adhere to any laws. Take the case of the RCCC for example, which has been described as an anti-democratic body even after doing such a responsible job of exposing corrupted leaders. It is in the best interests of the nation for the people to be careful and stay as far away from this news service as possible. The role of a broadcaster is to be unbiased. It is time to investigate how these reporters managed to qualify to work at BBC. The state has to start investigating journalists who enjoy creating quarrels between Nepali people. They are surely affiliated with some other organisation besides being journalists.

Samjhana Adhikary