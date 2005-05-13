The British Broadcasting Corporation has written a strongly-worded letter to Radio Nepal complaining about a breach of contract in blocking out its World Service English news over BBC 103 FM in Kathmandu. Under an agreement signed in December, the Radio Nepal was required to relay the BBC news feed 23 hours a day over its 103 FM station. But since the end of February, Radio Nepal has been playing music for the first 15 minutes of the news at the top of every hour. A meeting attended by the Minister of Information and Communications last week after the BBC letter came in reportedly decided that the news block served no useful purpose and should be lifted. But the army still has not given the green light.