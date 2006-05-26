After the 18 May historic proclamation, a country that was ruled by kings for the last 237 years is now finally being run by the people. The proclamation has killed all aspirations of those who want to make government bodies their own personal services. The army finally belongs to the people and our diplomatic missions abroad will be known as Nepali missions. With the start of this new era, Nepalis will also face new challenges, the most important being to safeguard the proclamation that Jana Andolan II brought about.



The Nepali people are gradually reaching a point where they are ready to forgive and join hands with Maoists but are cautious about trusting some leaders. The rebels haven't stopped extortion and committing atrocities. These activities only fuel the forces that are looking for reasons to brand the new system as flawed. The government is systematically addressing the challenges but any delay from its side will only boost the regressive forces. It was because such forces bounced back so strong after 1990's people movement that the 1991 constitution was flawed. The road ahead is long so all parties, especially the Maoists, have to remain strong and be patient.



