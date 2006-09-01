Maoist Chairman Prachanda has said the 'People's Liberation Army' (PLA) will not be forced to remain confined in cantonments before the state is completely restructured and key points are agreed by both sides.



Speaking at the first national convention of the society of persons disappeared by the state in Lalitpur on Sunday, Prachanda said that there are both national and international elements trying to keep the Maoists out of the peace process.



He also asked party cadres to be ready for an urban uprising and added that the protests will continue until the state made the whereabouts of all the disappeared people public. However, he did not speak about those disappeared by the Maoists.



Chairman Prachanda also assured that the Maoists are very committed to the peace process and said that a summit talks committee will be set up soon.



Meanwhile, speaking at the same program, Maoist second-in-command Babu Ram Bhattrai said constituent assembly election was not possible without restructuring the Nepali Army.