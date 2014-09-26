The country is closing down for the Dasain holidays, which will be followed by Tihar and Chhat, then there is the SAARC Summit in November. It would have been tight even if it was just a question of crossting t’s and dotting i’s on the draft of the new constitution, but there are still some fundamental differences over the kind of federalism. Delays in constitution-writing and an effective transitional justice mechanism cost Nanda Prasad Adhikari his life. In this special Dasain issue we remember the abandoned victims of the conflict. Dasain is said to mark the victory of good over evil. In Nepal, it looks like evil still has the upper hand.