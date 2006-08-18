Please be wise and don't do what the French did after their revolution. In Spain the monarchy is the guardian of the people and democracy, and it has worked. Nepal is at a perfect moment to give peace, comfort, prosperity and a great future for all Nepali people. Don't waste it with unnecessary threats of violence, hate and vengeance, because those are bad emotions that will prevent you from taking effective and wise action. Nepal is really in my heart. I'm sure you all will rebuild your wonderful country, and all your people can live together in peace, honesty, and mutual respect.

F Luz,

Spain

Great picture by Bibi Funyal. Who is the mouse supposed to be: the Nepali people? That means the cat is the Nepal Army and the dog is the Maoists.

Gyan Subba,

email