

BEAUTIFUL AND PEACEFUL: The Sundara Shanta Nepal Travelling Peace Concert with famous singers and musicians performing in Dang on Wednesday to a packed audience of more than 20,000.



IN MEMORIAM: Candles being floated out into Phewa Lake in Pokhara on Tuesday evening in memory of the 28 Nepalis killed in the conflict during the month of Asoj. The monthly toll before the ceasefire used to average 120.



BURNED: Journalists in Nepalganj protest the new media ordinance on Thursday. The demonstration finished with the burning of a mock-up of the law.



CEASEFIRE SONG: A Nepali music video being recorded in Parkland, Tikapur, on Saturday showing the sense of normalcy in the countryside due to the ceasefire.



FORE! Major Bejoy Moktan receives the winner's trophy from Danish Ambassador to Nepal Finn Thilsted at the Carlsberg Golf Classic 2005 tournament held at the Royal Nepal Golf Club (RNGC).