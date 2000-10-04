I would like to use your paper to voice my concern over the subject matter of the BBC's South Asia debate. The United Nations is busy trying to solve the border dispute and ethnic problems in Africa and West Asia left behind by the British Empire. The Indian subcontinent has the intractable issue of Kashmir-also a British legacy.



Internally India has its own separatist problems in Kashmir, Punjab, Mizoram, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and the Hindu-Muslim conflict. Does the BBC now want to add Nepal to this mess? Externally India has problems or disputes with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and a love-hate relationship with Nepal. If India had played fair all problems in South Asia could have been solved in no time. So what is the BBC up to now? Create problems between Nepal and India as well? I hope that was not the intention of the BBC.



Ramesh Shrestha

Erbil, Iraq