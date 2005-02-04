As a graduate student of economics, I would like to comment on Artha Beed's Economic Sense column, 'Six blind men' (#232). Although I do not fully agree with what you have expressed in the article I feel that real economists (so-called) ought to focus on this very sensitive issue of exchange rates. I have not seen any debate, neither in paper nor in any electronic media and have not heard of any research being conducted on this issue. On the first day of class, our professor said to us that it all depends on circumstances to decide on adopting fixed or floating system of exchange rate management. He never did advocate for any system until and unless there is full and in-depth research on this matter. Not to forget this is the main line American economists' view on perspective of exchange rate. The Nepali intelligentsia have to divert their attention on some very key issues like exchange rates and stop commenting on depreciation/appreciation of Nepali currency without concrete findings.



Anjan Panday, Baylor University,

Texas, USA