KIRAN PANDAY

In between phases of protests called by the Maoists, some Nepalis may have considered themselves lucky to have only load-shedding and the odd life-threatening doctors' strike to deal with. But there was also plenty to talk about what the usual suspects were talking about.

The tale of the tapes continues to baffle and infuriate those seeking to decide what Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal is really about, beyond the fact that he is lying at least some of the time. Prashant Jha offers some insights as to the balance of power that might have provoked the Chairman's latest outburst.

But the leaders of the Big Three parties are still talking, and agreeing to agree at some later date. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal came into repeated confrontation with YCL cadres who first waved black flags at him (in Dailekh) then stoned him (in Chitwan). Evidently upset, he spent the best part of his Dailekh appearance railing against the Maoists, warning them that attempts to seize state power would come at a 'high cost'.

The sun also rises, but as yet, it is difficult to see whether anything will be accomplished in the days to come.

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Unscripted lines - FROM ISSUE #484 (08 JAN 2010 - 14 JAN 2010)