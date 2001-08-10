A few weeks ago we reported a new kind of beetlemania in Japan?watching beetle fights with Nepali contestants. Then two Japanese were caught at the airport a fortnight ago, trying to sneak out a box of beetles. Now, the Kathmandu District Forest Office says it has arrested three Nepali men, accomplices of the Japanese duo. In Japan the micro-rhinoceros-like insects are even prized as pets and fetch anywhere between Rs 30,000- 40,000 a pair. Five of the 300 species of the bugs found at 1,800-2,500 m in Nepal are especially popular.