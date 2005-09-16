PARBAT-After Maoist area member Trilochan Adhikari 'Prabesh' was killed in a security operation, his wife left to marry another man forcing their three children to beg on the streets of Jungkhu Deurali for survival. The eldest, Srijana, said they survived on what they could find in the house for a couple of months and have already used the 30kg of rice the Maoists gave them. The children also used to eat bananas growing in their backyard but these were recently destroyed by insects. The youngsters say that since March they have been living on food collected with the help of villagers and have even spent their scholarship money to buy food. Local groups have started a grain collection campaign to feed the children and have also repaired the roof of their house. The children go in search of temporary work on Saturdays. When they are successful, they receive Rs 40 for an entire day's work. Now another obstacle has arisen-the family is in debt on a loan they took from Rastriya Banijya Bank some five years ago and bank sources say their home will be auctioned off if it is not repaid in a few days.