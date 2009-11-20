The police have a warrant for the arrest of State Minister Karima Begumfor assaulting a CDO, but who will dare arrest her? Despite the warrant, she apparently shared a meal with the Home Minister inside Singha Darbar the other day. Then she entered the Kantipur TV studio for a live interview on its program Prime Time. The interview lasted 13 minutes, possibly the longest live studio interview inKantipur TV's history. When news anchors Rupesh and Simrika tried to cut her off by telling Begum her time was up, the minister shouted at them:

"If you call me, you have to let me speak, you can't say your time is running out." Rupesh and Simrika were lucky she didn't slap them on camera. She was asked whether she would surrender or go into hiding, with a warrant out for her arrest. She replied that she wouldn't do either. But she didn't deny that she slapped the CDO, explaining that it was the CDO who first quarrelled with her and grabbed her hand.

Comments

From Bir: It is true Karima Begum did the wrong thing, but she is not the only person to blame. What kind of a party is it that gave her a ticket? And how about us who voted her to office? Unless we the people become more aware and punish those who misuse the system, episodes like the Matrika Yadavscandal, Karima Begum scandal, Lauda scandal and Tanakpur scandal will keep happening as long as this planet exists.

From Sirkar:I've never seen a useless interview like this. A minister who can't even talk, who doesn't even know what she is saying. She is a shame on Nepal, a shame on her party.

View the interview here:

