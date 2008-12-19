Most were built during the Rana regime. They are overcrowded, mismanaged and the inmates underfed and angry. In the Siraha jail, the roof leaks and it is on the verge of collapse. The Mahottari jail holds 339 prisoners when it only has enough space for 135.

There are 73 prisons in the country containing 8,810 detainees, 538 of them women. In addition, 62 dependents also live inside the jails with their parents. There are 166 juveniles and 488 foreigners.

Whatever ray of hope one sees inside the jails, is due to the determination of the inmates to make their lives behind bars bearable. In Dilli Bajar prison in the heart of the capital, the detainees association purchased two computers and is conducting training, 35 prisoners currently attend the course.

In Dhulikhel jail, prison is divided into three sections, one for severely mentally disabled detainees. This is the only prison in the country that can handle the mentally handicapped, but it is clear that many of them should be in a hospital, not a prison.

Pictures selected from an exhibition by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Kathmandu last week.

STICHING TIME: A Muslim detainee embroiders a sari in in Mahottari Jail.

LONG NIGHTS: With no other form of pastime, the women detainees sit together and while away the evening.

PLEA FOR FREEDOM: A woman inmate reaches out for a visitor at Siraha Jail. After prisoners broke out of the prison some two months ago, visitors cannot come within 50 metres.

A LONG WAIT: A detainee stares idly as he waits for customers in the small store run for prisoners at Central Jail.

REFRESHING: A male detainee enjoys a bath after a long day of work in Siraha Jail.

ANYWHERE BUT HERE: A young child who was born in Mahottari Jail gazes out beyond the prison walls.

DOWN-TIME: Four Mahottari prison inmates watch television in the room also used for worship.