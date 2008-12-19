Prisons in Nepal are dilapidated, but their deterioration is not limited to their cracked roofs and crumbling walls.

Most were built during the Rana regime. They are overcrowded, mismanaged and the inmates underfed and angry. In the Siraha jail, the roof leaks and it is on the verge of collapse. The Mahottari jail holds 339 prisoners when it only has enough space for 135.

There are 73 prisons in the country containing 8,810 detainees, 538 of them women. In addition, 62 dependents also live inside the jails with their parents. There are 166 juveniles and 488 foreigners.

Whatever ray of hope one sees inside the jails, is due to the determination of the inmates to make their lives behind bars bearable. In Dilli Bajar prison in the heart of the capital, the detainees association purchased two computers and is conducting training, 35 prisoners currently attend the course.

In Dhulikhel jail, prison is divided into three sections, one for severely mentally disabled detainees. This is the only prison in the country that can handle the mentally handicapped, but it is clear that many of them should be in a hospital, not a prison.

Pictures selected from an exhibition by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Kathmandu last week.