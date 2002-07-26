Behind the scenes Deshantar, 21 July From The Nepali Press | From Issue #104 (July 26 - August 1, 2002)

Very reliable security sources tell us that on Thursday evening [18 July] a round of talks was held between Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Home Minister Khum Bahadur Khadka, and a group of Maoists, including Rabindra Shrestha (who was arrested after the emergency was declared), Ram Karki, (who was arrested in India and deported to Nepal), Mohan Vaidya alias Kiran (whose head carries a price of Rs 5 million) and Suresh Ale Magar. Our source told us they were brought over for talks in a private car that bore the license plate 4415).



.Now it has become a matter of widespread discussion what topics were brought up at the meeting where both prime minister and home minister were present. Mainly, the Maoists are believed to have said that they would take part in the elections if the interim government were headed by a former judge, or someone not contesting the elections, and if they could decide on the process. Since most of the Maoists killed lost their lives under this prime minister's rule, it is difficult for them to accept him as the head of the government. There is also little chance of the interim government having the "tainted" faces now in government. Sources say Deuba's term in government could expire by August-end.



The source added that the interim government would be formed outside the framework of the present constitution, and that it would also formulate a new constitution. This may have been the motive behind asking Deuba to split the Congress party, because without that there'd have been no constitutional deadlock, and no need for an interim government outside the constitution.