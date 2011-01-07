The plight of small parties is neglected by the big parties. The Maoists, UML and NC rule supreme. Agreements and understandings between these parties become general rules. Big parties are eating up small parties like big fish eat small fish. Nepali politics has become the world of fish. There is no other force to challenge the big three.

The approach of these three parties is feudal. They think they are supreme. In other words, there is an autocracy of three parties and their diktats are in force. What we expect from them is that they seek our suggestions before they decide, so they can make national decisions. They don't even do us the courtesy of informing us in taking decisions of national importance.

There are four schools of thought in Nepali politics: NC believes in democracy, the Maoists believe in totalitarianism, UML vacillates, and then there are the nationalists. We believe in an inclusive democratic nationalism, which is the need of a country situated between two powerful neighbours.

I am also a serious student of Marxism. It is a philosophy of humanity. In the name of advocating for workers, Lenin and Stalin developed it as a totalitarian and neo-feudal ideal, as communism. This imposes single party totalitarianism that rules the people and makes people work.

The goal of the Nepali Maoists is to capture power. The revolution in Cuba led by Fidel Castro was for the people. Once he captured power, other voices were silenced for over 50 years. He handed over power to his brother. Kim Il Sung did the same. In fact, this is an extreme abuse of Marxism and an insult to Marx.

The parties' ideological differences have resulted in mistrust among them. The country is in trouble because of their activities. Big parties view small parties as worthless and incapable. Who can teach them that small things always have great importance?

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