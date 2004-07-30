have been an admirer of CK Lal's provocative State of the State columns, but I must say he crossed the line in 'Under-developed' (#206). We all know that the United Nations can sometimes be profligate, but it is a union of all member states, including ours. It is the closest we have ever come to multilateralism and world government. By tarring all UN agencies with the same brush, by passing snide comments about big cars and high salaries he has deeply hurt many international civil servants who are trying to change the world through true internationalism, relief aid and life-saving interventions. I think Lal owes them an apology.



Name witheld