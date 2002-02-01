The Nepal Bar Association, an organisation of professional lawyers, and the Judicial Council, a regulatory body of senior judges, have launched a campaign to check corruption in the courts. At a recent meeting senior officials of the NBA and the Council agreed to help one another collect information on allegations of corruption, share the information, and work jointly to build public pressure against corrupt practices?even to publicise names of corrupt judges. Says Satish Krishna Kharel, NBA Secretary, ?It was decided that the NBA would chalk up a long and short-term policy, which the Council would help implement.? But if Chief Justice Keshav Prasad Upadhyaya is to be taken at his word?he maintains that the Council should have the final say?we may have to wait a while before we see any tangible results of the initiative.