BENEDICTION: The Patan Kumari smiles at King Gyanendra during the Bhoto Jatra festival on Tuesday.



HUNGRY FOR NEWS: Family members of people 'disappeared' by the government on a relay hunger strike at Bhadrakali on Monday.



GUITAR GODS: Nirakar and Manoj of 1974 AD perform on Sunday at the BICC hall during the band's two-day Ultimate Rock Show.



PLAYMAKERS: Basketball gives way to EURO 2004 fever in Lainchaur on Friday



SITTING PRETTY: Singer Rekha Satyal at the release of her new album, 'Nauli' on Sunday at Durbar Hotel.