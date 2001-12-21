Bert van den Hoek, a Dutch anthropologist who conducted research and wrote on Nepal, especially Newari culture, was killed last week in a car accident in India. Van den Hoek worked at TU and at CNWS at Leiden and was also into documentary filmmaking. With Dirk Nijland and Bal Gopal Shrestha he made Sacrifice of Serpents, which was shown at the Film South Asia 1999 in Kathmandu. He also contributed to Anthropology of Nepal, edited by Michael Allen and published by Mandala.