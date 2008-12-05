Best banker

Nepal Investment Bank Limited (NIBL) was recently awarded Bank of the Year 2008 by London-based magazine The Banker. This is the third time that the bank has won the award, which is given for overall performance in terms of assets, return, strategy and growth. NIBL has the largest capital base among banks in Nepal.

New players

Surya Nepal has introduced the Miss Players range of clothes for women after its success with John Players. The new autumn-winter collection was recently unveiled in a fashion show at the Hyatt Regency in Kathmandu. The range features work, casual and party-wear and is available in John Players outlets in Kathmandu and a few other select stores.

Branching out

Machhapuchchhre Bank Limited (MBL) has opened a new branch and ATM in Butwal, Lumbini. This is the 22nd branch of MBL, which already has another one in Lumbini. All regular services are available at the branch.

Winning scratch

Neoteric Nepal, the authorized distributor of Nokia has introduced a new offer of a scratch card with every purchase of a Nokia phone. The scratch card is automatically included in a lucky draw for Nokia N series phones and a Maruti car, along with a possible cash prize. The offer is valid throughout Nepal.

Debit offer

Bank of Kathmandu has introduced Visa debit cards, which will be valid in Nepal and India. Interested customers will get an introductory package of free usage for the first three months.