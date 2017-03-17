Turkish Airlines has been awarded “Best Airline- Best Inflight Catering” by the International Council of Pacific Area Travel Writers Association in a ceremony held at ITB Berlin 2017. The airlines had previously received several awards for its onboard food and beverages after it started joint venture partnership with TURKISH DO&CO.

Hyundai Open Golf

Laxmi Intercontinental Pvt. Ltd., the sole authorised distributor of Hyundai Cars in Nepal, is organising 7th installment of the annual HYUNDAI Open Golf Tournament on 18th March at Gokarna Golf Resort. The contest will feature 100 Nepali golfers and the winner will receive Hyundai Grand i10 car.

Qatar Qsuite

Qatar Airways has unveiled Qsuite, a new business class feature on the opening day of ITB Berlin exhibition, the world’s largest travel trade. A double-bed has been introduced in business class with an option of seating configuration for four people that allows them to transform their space into private suite.

New Year scheme

Bajaj motorcycle distributer in Nepal Hansraj and Hulaschand has announced its New Year Campaign – ‘Sundar Ramaniya Nepal’. Under the scheme customers buying Bajaj bikes will get a discount of Rs 7,400 and daily lucky draw winner will receive Rs 74,000 to travel to their favourite destination in Nepal.

Together we stand

An event on 'Anti Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in Nepal' was organised by the Entrepreneur's Organization (EO) Nepal. Held in Kathmandu, this learning event emphasized on the legal frameworks, on how the business sector can help to control such activities, the demarcation between money laundering and tax evasion. The session was followed by a lively interaction between participants and the EO members.