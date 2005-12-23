Nepali Times deserves thanks for its Special Editorial that has portrayed the present political equation among different forces in a dispassionate and objective way. Sure, Nagarkot has to be viewed in a broader perspective especially because of the notorious February coup. As your paper says, the fact that the parties have been 'trying to make hay' is no less condemnable. The leaders of the parties have been subject to widespread opprobrium primarily because of their utterly undemocratic, unconstitutional and irresponsible behaviour over a long span of time when they were in power. In the meantime, recent developments demonstrate that they are prepared to enter into any kind of agreement with any forces provided it helps satiate their sleazy thirst for power. Their commitment to certain ideals and principles is nothing but political expediency. There can hardly be any alternative but to mobilise the masses against tyranny, terror and hypocrisy through non-violent movements based on the will of the people. Your paper's independent and unbiased voice can prove instrumental in moving towards that goal.

News of the Nagarkot massacre was eerily reminiscent of the most unfortunate tragedy of the royal family massacre of 2001. This time a cursed soldier, fuelled with alcohol and hatred, thought of it as the ultimate revenge on innocent people. One has to be out of his mind to even contemplate anything this evil. This is a huge tragedy that could have been prevented by the Royal Nepali Army. Let's all hope and pray for sanity and peace.

We Nagarkotis condemn the heinous and cowardly act of the lunatic gunman who killed unarmed, helpless, innocent devotees at the Kali Debi Temple last Wednesday. We are all still in a state of shock and all we can do is express our deepest sorrow, sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families and a speedy recovery to those injured. We genuinely believe the 'provokers' were equally responsible as the 'provoked' in this incident and they also must be brought to book. We would like to thank the media for its straightforward, factual and untwisted reporting. Also the political parties for not politicising the incident, which could have otherwise caused further damage, the Royal Nepali Army and the government for accepting and shouldering their responsibility by their gesture to compensate the victims and the bereaved families. Nagarkot's tranquillity is back. Your favourite hill resort waits to welcome you once again. Wishing all our patrons and well-wishers a most peaceful and prosperous 2006.