Betrayal Political scientist Shastradatta Panta in Rajdhani, 19 December From The Nepali Press | From Issue #278 (December 23-29, 2005)

The practice of stoking conflict in Nepal by remote control from foreign lands is not a new one. The NC took up arms against the government in 1961 at almost the same time that different outfits associated with the UML had

resorted to killings and other terrorist activities. The storm of the political movement they are talking about now is the outcome of that same mental state. They simply do not understand what peace and development are

all about. They do not want to realise that the ever-intensifying tussle will only push the country's living standard further downhill. And they are insensitive towards nationalism. If they did they would not have remained tight-lipped about the plight of the Nepalis in Susta who have been troubled by Indian security personnel.



Perhaps the NC gets some sort of sadistic pleasure accepting the Maoists as more trustworthy than the monarchy and leaning towards foreign agencies instead of siding with the ministers' council or security agencies. By distrusting the constitutional monarchy and siding with a foreign nation that has always had ill intentions towards Nepal, the parties have given birth to a situation that threatens the country's nationality, unity and its sovereignty.