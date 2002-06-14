The Save the Environment Foundation recently conducted research on hospital waste management in Nepal and prepared a case study report for the Ministry of Health to help them manage the dangerous toxic waste hospitals produce. As a follow-up, on World Environment Day, 5 June, the SEF and the Clare Gilchrist Foundation donated to Bir Hospital 15 Needle Syringe Terminator machines that incinerate syringes in two seconds without toxic by-products.



In another effort, some 300 people in Machche village south-west of Kathmandu received treatment and free medication at a one-day camp organised by The Friends of Kanti Iswori Shishu Vidyalaya (FKISV) and the Australian Embassy in Kathmandu.